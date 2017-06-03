Indiana law to protect those who rescue pets from hot cars

The law, set to take effect July 1, says a person who forcibly enters a vehicle to remove an animal will only be responsible for half the cost of damages to the vehicle, the Vincennes Sun-Commercial reported. The person rescuing a pet will also be immune from civil or criminal liability from other property damage caused by the forcible entry of the vehicle if there is a reasonable belief that the animal is in imminent danger or suffering serious bodily farm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.