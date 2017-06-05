Indiana ID Initiative

In an effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors, convenience stores throughout Indiana will begin verifying ages for all alcohol purchasers, Kelly McClure, the president of the Indiana Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association announced at a press conference in Indianapolis on Monday. "Our industry has a proud record of acting responsibly when it comes to selling alcohol and other age-restricted products," said McClure, president of McClure Oil Co., Marion, Ind.

