Indiana ID Initiative
In an effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors, convenience stores throughout Indiana will begin verifying ages for all alcohol purchasers, Kelly McClure, the president of the Indiana Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association announced at a press conference in Indianapolis on Monday. "Our industry has a proud record of acting responsibly when it comes to selling alcohol and other age-restricted products," said McClure, president of McClure Oil Co., Marion, Ind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Jun 5
|Undertacker
|46
|Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16)
|Jun 5
|john gilbert
|8
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|May 26
|Hoosier Daddy
|14
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|May 23
|Yep
|1
|price of milk going up in indiana
|May 22
|tercnmy
|1
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|May 22
|KTRYYU
|1
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|May 22
|ZOZOPOPOO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC