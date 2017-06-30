Indiana health officials promote National HIV Testing Day
Indiana health officials are urging residents to get tested for the HIV virus on National HIV Testing Day, which is today. State Health Commissioner Jerome Adams says testing is especially important for people who use intravenous drugs or engage in risky sexual practices.
