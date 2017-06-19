Indiana health official: Needle exchanges save lives, money
Indiana Health Commissioner Jerome Adams says needle exchange programs have saved lives and money as public health officials try to combat the state's opioid crisis. Eight Indiana counties currently have exchanges in place that allow drug users to swap dirty needles for clean ones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|3 hr
|Islam is a CULT
|6
|welfare food stamp medicaid cuts??????????????
|21 hr
|okju
|1
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|Wed
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Jun 20
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC