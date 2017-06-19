Indiana health official: Needle excha...

Indiana health official: Needle exchanges save lives, money

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Indiana Health Commissioner Jerome Adams says needle exchange programs have saved lives and money as public health officials try to combat the state's opioid crisis. Eight Indiana counties currently have exchanges in place that allow drug users to swap dirty needles for clean ones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha... 3 hr Islam is a CULT 6
welfare food stamp medicaid cuts?????????????? 21 hr okju 1
News Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off... Wed DQ 5 buck lunch 4
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... Jun 20 LESTERRRTYYY 6
News Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce... Jun 17 FILO 4
News Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ... Jun 16 nnono 1
News Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday Jun 16 nnono 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,991 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC