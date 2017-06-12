Indiana governor to announce state Supreme Court pick
Holcomb will make his announcement Monday at his Statehouse office. Indiana's Judicial Nominating Commission chose county judges Vicki Carmichael, Christopher Goff and Matthew Kincaid in April as finalists for the vacancy created by Justice Robert Rucker's retirement from the court.
