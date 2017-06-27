Indiana father says daughter's shooting death was accidental
A northwest Indiana father will have his first court hearing in the case involving the accidental shooting death of his 9-year-old daughter. The Post-Tribune reports that 33-year-old Eric Hummel of Hobart was charged earlier this month with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, battery resulting in death to a person less than 14 years old, reckless homicide and two counts of neglect of a dependent.
