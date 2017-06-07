Indiana expands pre-K pilot to 15 mor...

Indiana expands pre-K pilot to 15 more counties for 2018-19

Read more: The Tribune

Low-income 4-year-olds in the South Bend, Lafayette, Bloomington, and Terre Haute areas will be among those newly eligible for the state's pre-kindergarten pilot program as Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced its expansion to 15 more counties. The new counties added Wednesday to the On My Way Pre-K program are Bartholomew, DeKalb, Delaware, Elkhart, Floyd, Grant, Harrison, Howard, Kosciusko, Madison, Marshall, Monroe , St. Joseph , Tippecanoe and Vigo .

Read more at The Tribune.

