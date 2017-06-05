Indiana driver dies after concrete co...

Indiana driver dies after concrete comes through windshield

2 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Authorities say a northeastern Indiana man has died after a chunk of concrete fell off a trailer and crashed through the windshield of his SUV. Noble County sheriff's deputies say 24-year-old Christopher A. Vanattenhoven of Garrett died at the scene of the crash about noon Saturday along a rural road about 25 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.

