Indiana domestic violence law addresses phone plans, pets

The Evansville Courier and Press reports that the law, taking effect next month, allows judges to approve the transfer of phone plans over to domestic violence victims without the account holder's consent. It also allows pets to be included in protective orders for domestic violence.

