Indiana crackdown on opioids sparks more pharmacy robberies
As the nation's opioid epidemic intensified, Indiana cracked down on over-prescribing doctors and "pill mills" catering to people with addictions. The state also took aim at doctor-shopping - the practice of visiting multiple physicians to score more painkillers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|Fri
|Islam is a CULT
|6
|welfare food stamp medicaid cuts??????????????
|Thu
|okju
|1
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|Wed
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Jun 20
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC