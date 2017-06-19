Indiana Christian school at center of LGBT voucher debate
The Lighthouse Christian Academy promises to provide an exemplary education, a caring atmosphere and service to God - but not for everyone. The school says in its admissions brochure that it reserves the right to deny admission to LGBT students because their lifestyle is prohibited by the Bible.
