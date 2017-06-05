Indiana boy declared brain-dead after...

Indiana boy declared brain-dead after car seat strangling

6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Indiana toddler is declared brain-dead after caregiver 'incorrectly strapped the boy into his car seat and starved him of oxygen for 30 minutes' A 17-month-old boy from Indiana was declared brain-dead days after he was incorrectly fastened into a car seat by his caregiver After driving the boy to his father's house, she opened the door and found the child slumped over in the car seat and not breathing A family from Indiana are having to make a heart-wrenching decision as to whether to end switch off the life support machine of their 17-month-old boy who has been declared brain dead. Major Maxie's brain function was severely impaired after he was found to have stopped breathing when he was placed incorrectly into his car seat.

