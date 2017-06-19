Indiana 46 ramp closing overnight for paving
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the Indiana 46 westbound ramp to Indiana 641 will close at 8 p.m. Saturday and reopen at 4 a.m. Sunday. The contractor will be placing the top layer of asphalt on the ramp.
