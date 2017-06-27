Indiana 243 bridge in Putnam County to close for resurfacing
The Indiana Department of Transportation said Wednesday a bridge deck overlay project will close Indiana 243 over Interstate 70 in Putnam County on or after July 5. The contractor will be overlaying the bridge deck over the interstate. The roadway is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 30. This bridge deck overlay and superstructure replacement project was awarded to Wabash Valley Asphalt for $1.5 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|welfare food stamp medicaid cuts??????????????
|23 hr
|nnono
|2
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|Jun 23
|Islam is a CULT
|6
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|Jun 21
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Jun 20
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC