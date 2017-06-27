Indiana 243 bridge in Putnam County t...

Indiana 243 bridge in Putnam County to close for resurfacing

14 hrs ago

The Indiana Department of Transportation said Wednesday a bridge deck overlay project will close Indiana 243 over Interstate 70 in Putnam County on or after July 5. The contractor will be overlaying the bridge deck over the interstate. The roadway is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 30. This bridge deck overlay and superstructure replacement project was awarded to Wabash Valley Asphalt for $1.5 million.

Chicago, IL

