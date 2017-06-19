In Georgia, Handel thanks Trump and reaches out to Democrats
CORRECTS THE SPELLING OF HANDEL'S FIRST NAME TO KAREN - Supporters react as election results for Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District seat Karen Handel are shown on a television during an election-nigh... . CORRECTS THE SPELLING OF HANDEL'S FIRST NAME TO KAREN - Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th District Congressional seat Karen Handel declares victory during an election-night watch party Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Atlanta.
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|welfare food stamp medicaid cuts??????????????
|9 hr
|okju
|1
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|10 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|Wed
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Jun 20
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
