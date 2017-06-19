In Georgia, Handel thanks Trump and r...

In Georgia, Handel thanks Trump and reaches out to Democrats

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTVN Reno

CORRECTS THE SPELLING OF HANDEL'S FIRST NAME TO KAREN - Supporters react as election results for Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District seat Karen Handel are shown on a television during an election-nigh... . CORRECTS THE SPELLING OF HANDEL'S FIRST NAME TO KAREN - Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th District Congressional seat Karen Handel declares victory during an election-night watch party Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
welfare food stamp medicaid cuts?????????????? 9 hr okju 1
News Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha... 10 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off... Wed DQ 5 buck lunch 4
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... Jun 20 LESTERRRTYYY 6
News Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce... Jun 17 FILO 4
News Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ... Jun 16 nnono 1
News Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday Jun 16 nnono 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,281 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC