I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project Offices Open Tuesday

19 hrs ago

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Henderson Mayor Steve Austin helped to officially open the offices, each on their respective sides of the river. "The project offices are a visual reminder that we're on the right track and on the way to completing this important connection between our two cities," said Mayor Winnecke.

