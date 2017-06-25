Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police officer
Tribune-Star reports that:
A jury has found a former Golden Gloves boxer guilty of battery on a police officer in connection with a Jan. 30 appearance of speaker Elizabeth Smart at Indiana State University. Claude Hudson, 80, now faces a habitual offender enhancement being sought by the prosecution due to Hudson's criminal history that includes convictions for attempted murder and burglary.
#1 19 hrs ago
If an 80 year old whipped my ass I surely wouldn't report it.
#2 18 hrs ago
He was also charged as an Habitual Offender at 80 years old, but they will not tack on habitual offender to Kenny Cheeseman, Dumb and Dumber AKA Gunnar Olsen and Josh angel, or the Reedy boys, and a whole other list of local douchebags that have been convicted of more than 3 felonies. Sad.
#3 18 hrs ago
#4 16 hrs ago
Wonder if an 80 yr old would be some convicts prison bitch?
