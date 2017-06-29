Hoosier nominated for surgeon general

Hoosier nominated for surgeon general

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Journal Gazette

Trump announced Thursday that he has nominated Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Jerome Adams to become the nation's next surgeon general.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha... 1 hr nnono 7
price of milk going up in indiana 1 hr nnono 2
welfare food stamp medicaid cuts?????????????? Wed nnono 2
News Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off... Jun 21 DQ 5 buck lunch 4
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... Jun 20 LESTERRRTYYY 6
News Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce... Jun 17 FILO 4
News Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ... Jun 16 nnono 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,375 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC