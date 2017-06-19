Holcomb: Paris trip chance to 'sell, sell, sell' state's potential in aerospace
Gov. Eric Holcomb says he is laying more groundwork for further growth in Indiana's aviation sector by visiting the International Paris Air Show during the first international trade mission of his administration.
