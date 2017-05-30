Governor Signs Bills That Help Law Enforcement Build Cases
Governor Eric Holcomb signs HEA 1406 that enhances sentencing for heroin dealers. In the photo are, front row, from left: Sen. Erin Houchin, Sen. Eric Koch, Governor Eric Holcomb, Rep. Tom Washburne; and back row, from left: Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council Assistant Director Chris Naylor, Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry, Washington County Prosecutor Dustin Houchin, IPAC Executive Director David Powell, Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington and Boone County Prosecutor Todd Meyer.
