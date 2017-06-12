Gov. Holcomb Selects Christopher Goff...

Gov. Holcomb Selects Christopher Goff To Join Indiana Supreme Court

Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced he has selected Wabash County Superior Court Judge Christopher M. Goff as the next member of the Indiana Supreme Court. Goff will replace Justice Robert D. Rucker, who retired from the Indiana Supreme Court in May after nearly 18 years.

