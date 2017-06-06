Fox Announces #FOLLOWME This August

For the first time ever, dance superstars and online sensations WilldaBeast , Nia Sioux , Kenneth San Jose , and Janelle Ginestra will join forces and hit the road in a brand new live dance show #FOLLOWME. The show will make a stop in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on August 2 at 7:30 p.m. Directed by Jennifer Weber , the show will kick off a 20-city National Tour next month in Los Angeles on July 28, 2017 at The Alex Theatre and will offer fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dance alongside their favorite dance and social media stars.

