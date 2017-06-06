Fox Announces #FOLLOWME This August
For the first time ever, dance superstars and online sensations WilldaBeast , Nia Sioux , Kenneth San Jose , and Janelle Ginestra will join forces and hit the road in a brand new live dance show #FOLLOWME. The show will make a stop in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on August 2 at 7:30 p.m. Directed by Jennifer Weber , the show will kick off a 20-city National Tour next month in Los Angeles on July 28, 2017 at The Alex Theatre and will offer fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dance alongside their favorite dance and social media stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mon
|Undertacker
|46
|Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16)
|Mon
|john gilbert
|8
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|May 26
|Hoosier Daddy
|14
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|May 23
|Yep
|1
|price of milk going up in indiana
|May 22
|tercnmy
|1
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|May 22
|KTRYYU
|1
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|May 22
|ZOZOPOPOO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC