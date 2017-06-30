Former Indiana state senator sells land to state agency
A former state senator has sold almost 425 acres of woods in north-central Indiana to the state Department of Natural Resources, which will eventually open the land to the public. The land near Peru was placed under a life estate, which means Dillon retains management rights to the property until his death.
