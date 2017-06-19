Floating water park coming to Indiana...

Floating water park coming to Indianaa s Lake Michigan shores

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Tribune

The 1-acre sports park is to open Saturday and will include slides, towers, jumping platforms and bridges. It will sit in water that is between 5 and 12-feet deep about 100 feet off shore of the beach in Whiting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce... Sat FILO 4
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... Sat AGAMEM-NON 4
News Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ... Jun 16 nnono 1
News Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday Jun 16 nnono 1
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Jun 14 Flowers 48
by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent... Jun 14 nnono 2
Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16) Jun 5 john gilbert 8
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,874 • Total comments across all topics: 281,866,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC