Floating water park coming to Indianaa s Lake Michigan shores
The 1-acre sports park is to open Saturday and will include slides, towers, jumping platforms and bridges. It will sit in water that is between 5 and 12-feet deep about 100 feet off shore of the beach in Whiting.
