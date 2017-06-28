Film featuring Indiana citya s architecture wins top prize
A new film that includes the city of Columbus' rich architecture as a backdrop has won a top honor at a European film festival. The movie, "Columbus," won best feature film at the Valletta Film Festival in Malta.
