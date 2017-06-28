Ex-Indiana running back sentenced for child solicitation
Former Indiana running back Kiante Enis has been sentenced to about eight months in jail after pleading guilty to charges he had sexual activities with a 13-year-old girl. A Randolph County judge ordered the sentence Wednesday for 19-year-old Kiante Enis after accepting his guilty plea on a felony count of child solicitation.
