Early Learning Indiana awards $100,000 in education grants
The nonprofit group announced Thursday that four different providers would each receive $25,000 for early learning efforts, including pre-kindergarten programs. The recipients include Ready to Grow St. Joe, in the South Bend area, and the Southern Indiana Early Care and Education Guiding Team.
