"Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement begins Friday

INDIANAPOLIS Friday marks the start of the annual "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign involving police departments across the country and here in Indiana. The enforcement blitz runs through Wednesday, July 5. According to the National HIghway Transportation Safety Administration, impaired driving deaths in the U.S. increased by 3 percent from 2014 to a total of 10,265 in 2015.

Chicago, IL

