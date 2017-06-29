"Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement begins Friday
INDIANAPOLIS Friday marks the start of the annual "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign involving police departments across the country and here in Indiana. The enforcement blitz runs through Wednesday, July 5. According to the National HIghway Transportation Safety Administration, impaired driving deaths in the U.S. increased by 3 percent from 2014 to a total of 10,265 in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|welfare food stamp medicaid cuts??????????????
|Wed
|nnono
|2
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|Jun 23
|Islam is a CULT
|6
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|Jun 21
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Jun 20
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC