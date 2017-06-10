Display of patriotism: Korean War veteran ushers in annual festival
During the Korean War, C.J. Masters found himself on the front line while serving as a corporal with the U.S. Army. He was drafted at 19, following in the footsteps of two of his brothers - one who was in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II and the other one who served for 14 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Jun 5
|Undertacker
|46
|Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16)
|Jun 5
|john gilbert
|8
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|May 26
|Hoosier Daddy
|14
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|May 23
|Yep
|1
|price of milk going up in indiana
|May 22
|tercnmy
|1
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|May 22
|KTRYYU
|1
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|May 22
|ZOZOPOPOO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC