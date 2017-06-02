Developer says work on Indiana Dunes pavilion to begin soon
A Republican Party official with a lucrative deal to develop the pavilion at Indiana Dunes State Park hopes to break ground on the next phase of the project in the coming months. The plan was first proposed by the group Pavilion Partners in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|May 27
|Playboytroy
|45
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|May 26
|Hoosier Daddy
|14
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|May 23
|Yep
|1
|price of milk going up in indiana
|May 22
|tercnmy
|1
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|May 22
|KTRYYU
|1
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|May 22
|ZOZOPOPOO
|1
|Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in elect...
|May 20
|Jack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC