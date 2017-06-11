Deal gives INDOT direct control of de...

Deal gives INDOT direct control of delayed I-69 Section 5

The state of Indiana is taking control of a long-delayed section of the Interstate 69 extension three years after hiring a private developer to complete the work. The Indiana Department of Transportation said Friday that the Indiana Finance Authority, privately run I-69 Development Partners and the company's bond holders have reached settlement agreements in principle for INDOT to assume control of Section 5 between Bloomington and Martinsville by July 31. Indiana Public Finance Director Dan Huge says the deal won't increase the overall project cost to taxpayers and may provide some savings.

