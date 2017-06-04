Data tackles drug issues: State offic...

Data tackles drug issues: State officials working to end epidemic in area

But how should Indiana fight the scourge? Where should it put new treatment programs or law enforcement resources? How much naloxone-the medicine that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses-should emergency responders carry? Dr. Jennifer Walthall, secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, is using data-provided to her as dashboards like those at left-to determine where the state should place four new addiction treatment programs.

