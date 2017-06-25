Court orders new sentencing for ex-In...

Court orders new sentencing for ex-Indiana sheriff's deputy

A federal appeals court says a former central Indiana sheriff's deputy convicted of civil rights violations should get a new sentence from a different judge. The Tribune-Star reports a three-judge panel of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals released a ruling Monday that 40-year-old Terry Joe Smith of Greencastle was given a "light sentence" by U.S. District Judge William T. Lawrence in Terre Haute.

