Court orders new sentencing for ex-Indiana sheriff's deputy
A federal appeals court says a former central Indiana sheriff's deputy convicted of civil rights violations should get a new sentence from a different judge. The Tribune-Star reports a three-judge panel of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals released a ruling Monday that 40-year-old Terry Joe Smith of Greencastle was given a "light sentence" by U.S. District Judge William T. Lawrence in Terre Haute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|21 hr
|Maltamon
|2
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Tue
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Jun 14
|Flowers
|48
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|Jun 14
|nnono
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC