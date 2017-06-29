Conviction upheld in Indiana Universi...

Conviction upheld in Indiana University student's death

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A panel of judges has rejected the appeal of a man sentenced to 80 years in prison for the beating death of an Indiana University student. The Indiana appeals court decision released Thursday upholds the murder conviction against 51-year-old Daniel Messel in the April 2015 killing of 22-year-old Hannah Wilson of Fishers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
welfare food stamp medicaid cuts?????????????? Wed nnono 2
News Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha... Jun 23 Islam is a CULT 6
News Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off... Jun 21 DQ 5 buck lunch 4
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... Jun 20 LESTERRRTYYY 6
News Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce... Jun 17 FILO 4
News Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ... Jun 16 nnono 1
News Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday Jun 16 nnono 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,569 • Total comments across all topics: 282,118,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC