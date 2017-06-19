Community Service of Jinsie Bingham '...

Community Service of Jinsie Bingham '56 Yields Golden Hoosier Award

"On Friday, the State of Indiana took notice of something the people of Greencastle have known for years -- Jinsie Bingham is a tireless champion for her community," begins a Banner-Graphic article. A member of DePauw's Class of 1956,"Bingham was among the 22 seniors to receive the Golden Hoosier Award during a Friday-morning ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse," the newspaper adds.

