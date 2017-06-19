Community Service of Jinsie Bingham '56 Yields Golden Hoosier Award
"On Friday, the State of Indiana took notice of something the people of Greencastle have known for years -- Jinsie Bingham is a tireless champion for her community," begins a Banner-Graphic article. A member of DePauw's Class of 1956,"Bingham was among the 22 seniors to receive the Golden Hoosier Award during a Friday-morning ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse," the newspaper adds.
