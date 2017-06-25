Chicks aplenty: DNR says Indiana peregrine falcons thriving
Wildlife officials say Indiana's peregrine falcon populations are thriving more than a quarter-century after the raptors were introduced to the state. The state Department of Natural Resources says its crews banded 40 peregrine chicks this spring at nine sites around Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|Jun 23
|Islam is a CULT
|6
|welfare food stamp medicaid cuts??????????????
|Jun 22
|okju
|1
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|Jun 21
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Jun 20
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC