California insurance boss under fire for climate initiative
Officials from Oklahoma and more than a dozen other states - including Indiana - have sent two letters to California's insurance commissioner, asking that he stop pressing insurance companies to publicly disclose fossil fuel investments and divest from the coal industry, saying it only confuses consumers and unnecessarily brings politics into the ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|welfare food stamp medicaid cuts??????????????
|6 hr
|okju
|1
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|7 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|Wed
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Jun 20
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC