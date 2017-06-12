Bridge Painting Will Close Lanes On US 41 Under I-70Wednesday, June...

Bridge Painting Will Close Lanes On U...

The Indiana Department of Transportation announce the I-70 Bridge over U.S. 41 will be painted beginning Wednesday night. The contractor will begin by closing the far left lane in each direction and working nightly between the hours of 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. It is anticipated to take two weeks to complete the painting.

