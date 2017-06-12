Bridge Painting Will Close Lanes On US 41 Under I-70Wednesday, June...
The Indiana Department of Transportation announce the I-70 Bridge over U.S. 41 will be painted beginning Wednesday night. The contractor will begin by closing the far left lane in each direction and working nightly between the hours of 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. It is anticipated to take two weeks to complete the painting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|4 hr
|Flowers
|48
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|19 hr
|nnono
|2
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|19 hr
|nnono
|2
|Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16)
|Jun 5
|john gilbert
|8
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|May 26
|Hillary
|12
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|May 23
|Yep
|1
|price of milk going up in indiana
|May 22
|tercnmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC