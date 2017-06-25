APNewsBreak: Congressman's wife works part-time in $240K job

APNewsBreak: Congressman's wife works...

The wife of a likely Senate candidate averages a 26.5-hour work week in her $240,000-a-year job doing legal consulting for an Indianapolis suburb, according to timesheets reviewed by The Associated Press. Unlike many government contract attorneys who are paid by the hour or project, Jennifer Messer receives the same $20,000 monthly check from Fishers regardless of how much she works.

