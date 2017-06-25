APNewsBreak: Congressman's wife works part-time in $240K job
The wife of a likely Senate candidate averages a 26.5-hour work week in her $240,000-a-year job doing legal consulting for an Indianapolis suburb, according to timesheets reviewed by The Associated Press. Unlike many government contract attorneys who are paid by the hour or project, Jennifer Messer receives the same $20,000 monthly check from Fishers regardless of how much she works.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|6 hr
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|Tue
|Maltamon
|2
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Tue
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Jun 14
|Flowers
|48
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC