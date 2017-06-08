Animal neglect charges filed against man behind alleged illegal puppy mill operation

Charges have been filed against the man behind an alleged illegal puppy mill operation in Center Township from where 68 dogs and puppies were confiscated May 3, according to police. Stevce Rajcinoski, 36, of Crown Point, has been charged with 11 counts of felony animal mutilation, 72 counts of animal neglect, 11 counts of practicing veterinary medicine without a license, and one count of failing to register as a commercial breeder with the State of Indiana.

