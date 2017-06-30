Alleged Indiana serial killer objects to March trial date
A Gary, Indiana, man accused of killing seven women has objected in court to his planned trial date on murder charges in two of the slayings. Darren Vann appeared in court Friday morning for the first time in more than a year, handcuffed and flanked by sheriff's police.
