Air Quality Alert for Lake and Porter Counties Indiana Midnight CDT...
Because of elevated ozone levels an Air Quality Action Day is in effect from Midnight CDT Saturday night until Midnight CDT Sunday for Lake and Porter Counties in northwest Indiana. This includes the cities of Gary and Valparaiso.
