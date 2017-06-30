The American Legion, Department of Indiana celebrated the 80th Anniversary of Hoosier Boys State as more than 400 students graduated the 2017 class on Friday, June 16 at Trine University in Angola. The week-long program, "A Week to Change a Lifetime," provides scholarship opportunities and leadership guidance to exceptional young men by way of creating a fictional, and functional, state government based on Indiana's process.

