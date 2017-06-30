80th Anniversary Of Hoosier Boys State
The American Legion, Department of Indiana celebrated the 80th Anniversary of Hoosier Boys State as more than 400 students graduated the 2017 class on Friday, June 16 at Trine University in Angola. The week-long program, "A Week to Change a Lifetime," provides scholarship opportunities and leadership guidance to exceptional young men by way of creating a fictional, and functional, state government based on Indiana's process.
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|Jun 23
|Islam is a CULT
|6
|welfare food stamp medicaid cuts??????????????
|Jun 22
|okju
|1
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|Jun 21
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Jun 20
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
