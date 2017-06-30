30 Laws in 30 Days: Veterans and spouses to receive preference for employment, training
The state is using a new law to thank veterans for their service by giving servicemen and women and their spouses preferential treatment for employment and training. "The legislation certainly strengthens and codifies the practices we have in place and the legislature recognizing the importance of veterans in the workforce," said Nick Goodwin, chief strategy officer for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
