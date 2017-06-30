30 Laws in 30 Days: More paroled sex offenders will have GPS anklets for life

But Joseph Anderson's scheming came to an end when a man called the Department of Child Services to report Anderson had shown him a screenshot of himself and a 9-year-old boy performing sex acts on each other. After months in court, Anderson - who had already served prison time for two child sex cases and got out in 2010 - was convicted last August to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to three felony counts of child molestation involving four children.

