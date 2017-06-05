3 bodies found at rural Indiana home; man sought
Indiana State Police said Washington County Sheriff's deputies were asked to check on the welfare of people at the home in the 5800 block of South Beck's Mill Road about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Indiana State Police are investigating a triple homicide after three people were found dead in a home in rural Washington County.
