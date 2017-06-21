25 must-see buildings in Indiana
Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sT2fw9 Athenaeum, Indianapolis : The Athenaeum, originally named Das Deutsche Haus , is an excellent example of Germanic architectural influence in the Midwest during the late 19th century. It is built in both German Romanesque and Renaissance Revival styles.
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|Tue
|Maltamon
|2
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Tue
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Jun 14
|Flowers
|48
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|Jun 14
|nnono
|2
