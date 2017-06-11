11 children hurt when Indiana church van overturns in crash
Greenfield Police Chief Jeff Rasche says all 11 children on the church van were injured and transported to hospitals in Greenfield and Indianapolis. IU Health says three children were taken to Riley Hospital in serious condition and one patient was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in serious condition.
