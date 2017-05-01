Work starting on 4,000-panel solar farm in Indiana
Work is about to start on installing 4,000 panels for a solar energy farm along Interstate 65 near Columbus, Indiana. The new farm covering about seven acres is among 10 being built by Hoosier Energy to produce power for 18 electrical cooperatives in southern and central Indiana and southeastern Illinois.
