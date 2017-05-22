Walorski: Tax Reform Will Boost Job Creation, Help Hoosier Families

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski last week in a House Ways and Means Committee hearing examined how pro-growth tax reform would strengthen the Indiana economy, boost job creation, and help Hoosier families keep more of their hard-earned money. "I am grateful to represent Indiana's 2nd District, one of the largest manufacturing districts in the country," Congresswoman Walorski said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.